Houston Healthcare receives help from National Guardsmen

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday, he was deploying more than 100 National Guardsmen to hospitals across the state.

Houston Healthcare is one of those hospitals. Doctor Melinda Hartley is the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Houston Healthcare. She’s relieved the hospital is getting help from the National Guard.

“The minute they walked in the door we were thrilled, absolutely thrilled to have that assistance from the National Guard,” said Dr. Hartley.

The hospital received 11 National Guardsmen who are working in the emergency room. Some are working with Respiratory Therapists.

“This wave is very different from what we saw before,” said Dr. Hartley. “We were in desperate need of help. Luckily Governor Kemp activated this group that could come in and help the hospitals.”

Dr. Hartley says they currently have 127 Covid patients and 119 are unvaccinated. 60 of those patients are in critical care, with 37 of them on a ventilator. She says the unvaccinated tend to be the sickest patients.

“This wave has brought very critical patients and it’s brought patients that are so much younger,” said Dr. Hartley.

There has been an uptick in vaccinations in the past few weeks, According to Dr. Hartley. She says if you’re not vaccinated though, now is the time to get it.

“Go out get your vaccine. Please wear your masks. This delta variant is just going wild. It’s kind of like the wildfires they have out west. That’s what its doing to our community and Georgia,” said Dr. Hartley.

Houston Healthcare does have a walk-in vaccine clinic at the hospital Monday through Friday. It offers both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.