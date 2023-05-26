Houston County’s longest serving principal gets big surprise for her retirement

Houston County’s longest serving principal is retiring, and she got a big surprise for her last day on the job.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County’s longest serving principal is retiring, and she got a big surprise for her last day on the job.

Georgia state representatives Bethany Ballard and Patty Bentley were at Huntington Middle School in Warner Robins on Friday to present Dr. Gwendolyn Taylor with a plaque that displays Georgia General Assembly House Resolution 611, which was passed in Dr. Taylor’s honor.

During her career, Dr. Taylor has received several awards for her dedication to leadership and has served in numerous organizations for educators.

“I’m gonna truly miss each one of you, and you will always, always hold a special place in my heart,” she said. “So don’t ever forget me. I’m just a phone call away.”

Dr. Taylor was principal at Huntington Middle School for 18 years. Before that, she served as principal at Bert Rumble Middle School from 1998 to 2005. She says every day wasn’t easy, but every day was worth it.