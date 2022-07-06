Houston County teacher top finalist for skilled trades honor

Jeff Wilson is one of 50 national finalists.

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County teacher is a top finalist for the national Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. The contest awards educators who prepare and inspire our next generation of tradespeople.

Veterans High School agricultural mechanics teacher Jeff Wilson is one of 50 finalists. A record 768 applications were received from 50 states. A total of $1.25 million in cash prizes will be awarded in October, when the field is narrowed down to 20 public education winners.

In his prize application, Wilson wrote, “What I enjoy most about teaching agricultural mechanics is the look on a student’s face when they achieve something that they did not think possible. The look of pride on a student’s face when they finish a woodworking project, and how proud they are when it is good enough to be on display at the Georgia National Fair.”

Two of the top finalists are from Georgia. The other Georgia finalist is Jeff Bearinger, a carpentry teacher at Lumpkin County High School.

According to a contest news release, the finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges with expertise in career and technical education. Applications are accepted from teachers in the following trades categories: agricultural mechanics, carpentry, construction, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, manufacturing, plumbing, transportation and welding.

