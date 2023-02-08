Houston County students develop entrepreneurial skills during mock marketplace

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a world where entrepreneurship and business savvy is becoming increasingly important, the Houston County School District is taking a hands-on approach to teaching their students.

More than 1,300 third graders are participating in a mock marketplace event at the Cary W. Martin Center this week to learn the ins and outs of buying and selling handmade items.

The event aims to give students a taste of what it’s like to run a business and develop their teamwork skills. Fake currency is being used, allowing parents and students to take part in exchanging it for the student-made products.

Hilltop Elementary teacher Kwanzaa Thomas spoke about the value of this experience for her students.

“They learn how to work in a team, which is very important because they’re not doing this by themselves,” Thomas said. “They learn how to put prices on things, how to make a profit from all the products put together in order to get that one product, so they’re learning how to make a profit.”

The Houston County School District hopes events like this will inspire students to become entrepreneurs and foster their business acumen.

The event will be held again Thursday and Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:15 and also in the afternoon from 12:30 to 1:15.