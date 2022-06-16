Houston County students continue to learn during the summer

The two week program gives students an opportunity to learn from courses in T.V., drama, medieval times and fashion.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— School may be out for the summer, but some 4th through 7th grade students in Houston County are still learning.

Dr. Marion Robinson is the Site Coordinator for the ‘Enhancement Program’. He says the program gives students creative freedom in arts.

“They learn throughout the school year and enhance that along with hands on. They know how learning and doing goes together,” said Dr. Marion Robinson.

The two week program gives students an opportunity to learn from courses in T.V., drama, medieval times and fashion. All classes that can potentially lead to picking a hobby or a potential career for many students like Whitney Jones.

Jones is in the T.V. Class, and participating for the second time.

“I like it because it’s just really interesting hearing all these different answers and interviews. It’s just really fun,” said Jones.

For Zachary Garret, his interest lies in the creation of rockets and roller coasters. With this being his first time attending the program, he says it opened his eyes to so much more.

“I have random different dreams and this one inspired me right now so I don’t know which one I’m going to follow, I’m just going to figure it out along the way,” he said.

Dr. Robinson says each year students are unsure of what to expect, but leave wanting more.

“We have a good return rate of students from our parents because they know that this is a great program and they really value the program,” he said.

Over 300 students are taking part in the program. The Houston County School District says it’s looking to expand the program next summer.