Houston County SR 26 to have new four-way stop at Elko Rd Intersection

ELKO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County State Route 26 will be going through some changes on February 2nd, if weather permits.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has sent out a release saying that the SR 26 at Elko Road intersection will be converted into a four-way stop.

Currently, Elko Road traffic is only controlled with stop signs posted on both shoulders of the road– the same will be done to SR 26 stop signs. Overhead flashing lights will be red for traffic in every direction. Message boards will also be up to alert the public ahead of the change, drivers should be aware of the change, drive slow, and prepare to stop at the intersection.