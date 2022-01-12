Houston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy suspended pending termination after social media comment on Arbery murder trial

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy has been suspended pending termination after making a comment on social media that violates policies within the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a letter from the HCSO, as of January 10th, 2022, Deputy Paul Urhahn was suspended without pay pending termination. The HCSO says the decision was made after reviewing a letter that requested discipline and an internal affairs investigation report stemming from a comment on a public Facebook post concerning the recent sentencing in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

Urhahn was found to have violated standard operating procedures, including:

“An Officer must at all times, on and off duty, conduct him/herself in a manner which does not bring discredit to the department or county.”

“Conduct Unbecoming an Officer shall include that conduct which has a tendency to destroy public respect for employees and confidence in the department. “

Through the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Urhahn has ten days to request an appeal of the termination decision, if he doesn’t do so by Thursday, January 20th, his termination will be effective that date.