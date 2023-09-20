Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton honored for 50 years of service

Sheriff Talton is also being recognized as the longest-serving sheriff in the United States.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County honored its Sheriff Tuesday night for 50 years of service.

Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton began his first term on January 1, 1973.

For the last half-century, the county says he has always upheld values of integrity, honor, courage, and dedication to the community.

Sheriff Cullen spoke about the honor, and what the most important part of the job is to him.

“My people in Houston County I love, and I’ve always appreciated trying to treat them like I’d like to be treated myself,” he said.

Sheriff Talton is also being recognized as the longest-serving sheriff in the United States.

The Sheriff also said he is going to retire, and will not be looking for re-election.