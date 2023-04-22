Houston County Sexual Assault Response Team signs 2023 protocol, aims to support victims

The Houston County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) signed its 2023 Protocol at the Houston County Courthouse on Friday, reaffirming its commitment to provide support and resources to sexual assault victims.

The team consists of members from law enforcement, civilian and healthcare agencies.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Justin Duane said the signing event was more than just a procedural matter.

“It’s also an opportunity for all of us involved in the SART Team to let the victims in Houston County and the community as a whole know that there are people here who are in place that are trained with these types of crimes who are here to help,” he said.

SART’s mission is to ensure the wellness of sexual assault victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

Involved agencies include the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia, the Houston County Health Department and the Warner Robins Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations.