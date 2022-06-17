Houston County seniors enjoy a day of carnival games

The carnival began in 2021 as a way to get seniors active.

Warner Robins Senior Summer Carnival

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Parks and Recreation held its second annual Senior Summer Carnival.

The carnival began in 2021 as a way to get seniors active. After a warm reception, Warner Robins Park and Rec decided to make it an annual event.

“I can come out I can socialize and mingle with people and also it’s just good to get out the house sometimes,” said Warner Robins resident Linda Holmes.

The carnival, held inside the Wellston Center, had many games like ring toss, mini golf, cornhole and a dunk tank.

Senior Recreations Specialists, Lisa Jones, said this carnival is just one way they show appreciation for seniors.

“Staying active is the most important thing and keeping our seniors active because staying at home and not doing anything is not good,” said Jones.

The carnival lasted for three hours. Seniors were able to play any game with a punch card, and were treated to lunch.