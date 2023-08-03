Houston County Schools Superintendent talks growth for new school year

Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott stopped by 41Today to share his vision and plans for the upcoming school year.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District is focused on growth as students return to the classroom for a new school year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott stopped by 41Today to share his vision and plans for the upcoming school year.

In Houston County, the new school year is starting with the opening of a new primary school. According to Dr. Scott, other campuses can expect to see renovations and remodels throughout the year.

Dr. Scott also shared how the school district is closing the gap when it comes to assessment results following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also addressed why the Houston County School District had to increase school meal prices for the new school year.