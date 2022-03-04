Houston County Schools host 8th annual ‘Market Day’

Market Day is used to teach third graders the importance of financial literacy.

Market Day at the Cary Martin Conference center

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Houston County School District held its annual Market Day Friday.

During the school year, students come up with their own business, products and prices to bring to market day.

They make everything from drawings, headbands and other figurines.

Lachandra Cayton is a third grade teacher at Parkwood Elementary. She says the project lets students explore their interest.

“They start seeing well, maybe I want to make another design. It’s all about entrepreneurship and so what it’s going to do is help the kids later on figure out if they want to be business owners or be on the production side,” said Cayton.

Profits made from the event will go towards supplies for next year’s Market Day.