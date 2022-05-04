Houston County Schools getting head start in recruiting teachers

Like many school districts, the Houston County School District has a shortage of teachers, and it's hoping to fill those spots with former students.

Houston County School District holds future educator signing day Future Educator Signing Day

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Like many school districts, the Houston County School District has a shortage of teachers.

Leaders are hoping to fill those positions with former students.

The Houston County School District held a Future Educator Signing day on Tuesday.

18 high school students took part. The goal is to celebrate the students going off to college. The expectation is that they’ll return to teach in the school district.

One of those students is Ashley Cruz, a senior at Northside High school.

Her goal is to become an teacher at her former school, Russell Elementary.

“A teacher inspires,” she said. “A teacher pushes their students, and a great teacher just continues to build those relationships, so that not only inside of the classroom do they feel like at home, but also outside of that environment.”

Cruz found her love for teaching at a young age. As she prepares to get a degree in education, she wants to give back to her community through personal experience.

“I do see a lot of need for Hispanic teachers to be able to talk to parents and be able to help those students, because I know as a young person I struggled a lot with that language barrier,” she said.

The students who were celebrated went through two years of a teaching career pathway, which taught them about education and what being a teacher is like in year one and year two.

Erin Morton, the Teaching as a Profession teacher at the Houston County Career Academy, says immersing high school students gives them an understanding of teaching before going to college.

“We’re in a hard time because teachers are leaving the profession,” she said. “A lot of them are unsure if this is really for them. What I have discovered is this is all these students know. They’re going through this program the way that education is right now.”

School leaders say this is the biggest class they’ve had so far.

If you wish to apply to a position within the Houston County School District, you can apply here.