Houston County Schools feeding students over the summer

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District is providing meals to kids 18 and under this summer.

The school district is providing breakfast and lunch for students, combining a mixture of popular foods, like burgers and barbecue sandwiches, with healthy fruits and vegetables.

The director of school nutrition says the school district will serve around 300,000 breakfasts and lunches over the next two months.

“As part of the school system, we want to support kids as best we can, whether it’s during the school year or during the summer,” Meredith Potter said. “So that’s why we operate this program to ensure that our kids return to school ready to learn.”

Meals will will be passed out at Northside High, Perry High and Warner Robins Middle School. Meals will also be provided at six van route locations.

To find out more, visit www.hcbe.net.