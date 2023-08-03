Houston County School District returns to the classroom

Helping new students become acclimated to a new school.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s back to school for the Houston County School District.

Students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning.

41NBC stopped by Mossy Creek Middle School and spoke with the Principal about the new school year.

Dr. Jody Dean said, this year is all about, ‘Continuously Growing’ in all areas of life.

For students coming into middle school that means getting acclimated to their next grade level.

“It’s a big jump for our 6th graders who are coming from elementary school. You know, the building is new, they’re seeing new adults and new students that they are not used to seeing in their classes and they still feel like elementary students. By the time they leave here, going into 8th grade or 9th grade we want them to be ready academically and we want them to be ready emotionally to be high school students,” said Dr. Jody Dean, Principal of Mossy Creek Middle School.

Dean added, that growth isn’t just a goal for the students, it’s for faculty and staff too.