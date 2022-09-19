Houston County School District opens ‘Student Support Center’

"When our students don't have their basic needs met, they are not going to learn at their full potential and that's what we're trying to do."

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Students and families in Houston County will now have access to more resources under one roof.

The Houston County School District recently repurposed Lindsey Elementary School, to create a ‘Student Support Center.’

School leaders say families and students have already taken advantage of the resources available. Those resources include academic support for students and mental health services.

Zabrina Cannady, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services, says they want to add other organizations to the mix.

The center says its goal is to add more resources by next month.

The Lindsey Support Center is located at 81 Tabor Drive in Warner Robins. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.