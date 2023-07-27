Houston County School District looking forward to continuous growth this school year

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District celebrated its successes from the past year and welcomed future growth during the district’s Convocation on Wednesday.

District Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott ushered in a year of continuous growth by highlighting the achievements of schools, faculty, staff and students in Houston County. Scott boasted about improved literacy in the district and set goals of increased graduation rates and Measures of Academic Progress, or MAP scores.

Agriculture Education Teacher at Northside Middle School, Christina Gordon, says Convocation is important for welcoming teachers back for the new school year.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is getting back to school, in a routine, seeing all of our new students and just really continuously growing as we’ve been trying to do,” Gordon said.

During Convocation, Jessica Hawk from Bonaire Primary was named District Teacher of the Year.

The first day of school in Houston County is Wednesday, August 2.