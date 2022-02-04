Houston County School District hosts annual ‘More than Scrubs’ event

School officials say engaging students at a young age helps them declare a major much sooner.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— High School sophomores in Houston County got an inside look at careers in healthcare, thanks to a partnership between the Houston County Career Academy, Central Georgia Technical College, Houston Health Care and the Houston County Development Authority.

Students got to tour CGTC to learn about careers as a surgeon, EMT, and much more. A favorite throughout the tour was the surgery room.

Alexis Zavaleta is a sophomore at Northside High School. She’s one of many students who are now curios about the healthcare.

“I’m just like yeah, I’ve got to go here, because it’s got all the stuff I need. It’s got everything I could use there, and I really want to be able to save peoples lives,” said Zavaleta.

The Houston County Career Academy will host a career fair on Febraury 8 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.