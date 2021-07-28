Houston County School District continues offering free meals to students for 2021-2022

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County School District has made the decision to continue offering all students free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-2022 school year.

The USDA provided waivers to school nutrition programs in March of 2020 in order to ensure that children continued to receive healthy and safe food during the pandemic. A recent announcement by the USDA and the Georgia Department of Education has stated that these meals can continue to be served for free.

These meals will be available to students regardless of whether they are learning in-person or virtually. Students enrolled in Houston Virtual will have the opportunity to receive meal packs if their parent or guardian can go to pick them up at any of the district’s high schools on Wednesdays between 9:00-9:30 a.m.