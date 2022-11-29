Houston County School District adding more school resource officers

If your child attends a school in Houston County, you might see an increase in police presence.

Houston County School District expands its need for School Resource Officers School Resource Officers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —If your child attends a school in Houston County, you might see an increase in police presence.

That’s because the Houston County School District is expanding its School Resource Officer Program to all schools.

Walter Stephens, the Executive Director of School Operations, says the goal is to ensure students and staff are safe.

“If there is an emergency on our elementary campus or there needs to be support on our middle school campus or there’s something in general happening within the county or within the city, that will not leave our building uncovered,” he said.

The district is partnering with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to provide additional officers.

Prior to this addition, there were 11 officers in the district. There will now be 18. Each high school will have two.

Lt. Bryan Blanton explains what the officers will be doing.

“They’re there to enforce the state law and just to make sure that everybody behaves and does what they’re supposed to do,” Blanton said.

As a father, Lt. Blanton knows how important security in schools is.

“If their child has a problem at school, please don’t hesitate to come talk to the SRO,” Blatnon said. “We’re not there just to enforce the laws of Georgia. We’re also there to foster relationships.”

Stephens says resource officers at each school in the district will help strengthen relationships with law enforcement.

“The school resource officer is just that: a resource to them in the school as well as can be a resource to them in the community,” Stephens said.

The additional officers will be implemented by the start of the next school year.

The school district is also working to implement a safety button for teachers to wear in case of a classroom emergency.