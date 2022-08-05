Houston County residents voice concerns about flooding near their homes

Residents of the Bay Gall Creek area in Houston County met with county officials this week to voice concerns about flooding in their homes.

Mike Hatcher has lived near the creek since 2008. He says flooding has been issue in the area for quite some time.

“Last time we had a heavy amount of rain, about four inches worth of rain, was September of 2020,” he said. “And 4:30 in the morning, I got a four-foot fence in my backyard, and when I woke up, a foot of that fence was sticking up in the water.”

The county brought in Dan Davis of Integrated Science and Engineering to run studies on the creek’s activity since 2012.

According to Davis, cleaning out the basin will be a big challenge.

“It was our finding for these areas that were identified by the EPD that you would have to have mitigation credits from the Corps of Engineers to perform this work, which in this case would cost the city around $50,000,” he said.

Davis says that it will take some time, but if residents limit their impact on the basin, the problem could be resolved.

“It can be fixed for our children and our grandchildren,” Davis said. “This is an elephant, but we can bite this elephant one bite at a time.”

Houston County officials are now in the process of a purchasing bid for work on cleaning the creek basin.