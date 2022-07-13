Houston County residents hosting ‘Not in My City’ unity prayer march to stop gun violence

The march is happening in Warner Robins on Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m.

Houston County residents coming together to host a unity prayer march to stop gun violence Unity prayer march

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Residents are expressing concerns over a recent increase in gun violence.

They’re coming together to host the ‘Not in My City’ unity prayer march to stop gun violence.

People like Yolanda Franklin have had enough of the recent increase in violence.

“I’m not so pleased with the things that have been happening when it comes to the violence,” Franklin said.

Franklin was born and raised in Warner Robins. Once she heard about the march, she knew she had to participate.

“I had a cousin that was taken, an innocent life, 8-years old, at the hands of gun violence,” she said.

Franklin lost her cousin in a drive-by shooting earlier this year. She’s just one of many families impacted by recent gun violence.

She hopes that by walking alongside others, she can share her experience.

“As we march, we make sure we speak loudly,” she said. “Not in our city. This is our home. This is our safe haven.”

Reverend Rutha Jackson, one of the march’s organizers, recalls Warner Robins as a safe place.

She says recent killings have “kind of raised a red flag.”

“We need to draw attention to this,” she said. “We need to be prayerful. ”

Reverend Jackson acknowledges the problem won’t be solved overnight, but she feels the march is a step in the right direction.

“Prayer being our weapon, because guns are not the answer,” Jackson said. “Other weapons are not the answer.”

Saturday’s march will begin at 1867 Watson Boulevard and will end with a prayer at City Hall.