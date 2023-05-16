Houston County property owners should expect 15% increase in property assessments

Houston County property owners can anticipate a 15% increase in their property assessments. Notices were mailed out by the Houston County Tax Assessors Office on May 12.

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County property owners can anticipate a 15% increase in their property assessments. Notices were mailed out by the Houston County Tax Assessors Office on May 12.

The significant rise in appraised value is attributed to the robust demand in the real estate market and a strong housing sector. Property owners will receive assessment notices that indicate the assigned value of their properties. This value will be utilized for tax purposes and determining eligibility for any exemptions.

“I think a lot of people in the inflationary environment that we are in would love to see some relief in this aspect, and I think unfortunately we are bound by law to continue to assess properties at the fair market value,” Houston County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dan Perdue said.

Property owners have a 45-day window, ending on June 26, to appeal the amount of their property tax assessment.