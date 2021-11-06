Houston County Old Book Sale back after more than 2 years

The sale began Thursday with 90,000 books, and they still have many books available for purchase.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The 16th Annual Old Book Sale is happening right now in Houston County.

The Houston County Friends of the Library hasn’t been able to host the sale for two and a half years, and they’re excited to finally be back.

The sale began Thursday with 90,000 books, and they still have many books available for purchase. Genres range from fiction to mystery, and even children’s books. They also have maps, movies, and CD’s.

“We are super excited to be here. I think people that are coming into the sale, patrons are very excited too, they’re ready for a book sale,” said Georgette Lipford, president of Houston County Friends of the Library.

The average cost of books are between .50 cents and $2.50. The sale takes place at the Georgia Grown Center at the National Fair Grounds in Perry.

The half price sale is Saturday November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.