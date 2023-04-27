Houston County missing since 2021; Law enforcement asking for help

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since August of 2021.

According to the HCSO, Dustin Randy Wallace was reported missing on September 3rd of 2021, and was last seen on August 3rd of 2021 in the area of General Courtney Hodges Blvd in Perry.

Wallace is described to be 37-years-old, weigh 170 pounds and stand at 5 feet 7 inches tall. His eyes are blue and he has multiple tattoos all over his body.

Anyone with information on where Wallace could be is encouraged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2085.