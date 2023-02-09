Houston County Miss Sweetheart Pageant happening Saturday

Veterans High School will host the second annual Sweetheart Pageant this Saturday, joining forces with other schools in Houston County.

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Veterans High School will host the second annual Sweetheart Pageant this Saturday, joining forces with other schools in Houston County.

This year’s pageant features 15 girls with special needs who will take the stage to show off their unique talents and personalities.

Student organizer Molly Brown says she loves working with the students and wants to use this platform to support other organizations. Molly says donations from the pageant will go to the HALO Group in Perry. The non-profit organization specializes in helping those with disabilities.

Sarah Smith, a teacher at Veterans High School, shared her excitement for the event.

“The happiness it’s gonna bring, the excitement, the girls are going to be just ecstatic,” she said. “They love being in the spotlight, they love getting to dress up and be real pretty, and getting to be a major part of that, it’s just huge. It makes my heart just want to explode.”

Brown has high hopes for the pageant and hopes to raise the same amount this year as last year to continue supporting people with special needs.

The pageant starts at 5:30 in the Veterans High School Auditorium. Admission is free, but donations are requested.

Contact Veterans High School at (478) 218-7537 for more information.