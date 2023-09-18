Houston County man arrested for YouTube prank during high school football game

The Elko man is charged with Trespassing and Disrupting a School Function.

Courtesy: Peach County Sheriff's Office

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County man is facing charges for a YouTube prank during Friday’s Peach County football game.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Marquie Taylor for Trespassing and Disrupting a School Function.

According to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor ran across the football field wrapped in plastic wrap during the game. Taylor told investigators it was some type of YouTube prank.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received a video that explains Taylor was paid to run across the field.