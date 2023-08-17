Houston County Library System gets new logo, branding

The Houston County Library System finally has a unique logo to call its own!

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Library System finally has a unique logo to call its own!

At the start of 2023, the Library System entered talks with Breanna Blocker of Eloquence Creative, a design firm that specializes in websites, branding and graphic design. It just so happens Blocker recently visited a library branch with her family.

“We came to the library,” she said. “We hosted a game night with them through our other business, and we just thought it was really enjoyable. We noticed that they didn’t have any branding or anything that was consistent to kind of help get their name out there and to really help attract different audiences, so I saw that and wanted to help my community and help get the library out there more, so I decided to offer my services.”

The consultation and design process took about a month to complete, and as of January 2023, the library has been using its new logo and fonts on all of its official websites, newsletters and even on physical objects like flyers and soon-to-be a tablecloth. Library Director J. Sara Paulk has been more than happy to use the new font on everything. She says she hopes people will start to recognize it.

“We’re not grabbing fonts out of Microsoft Word anymore,” she said. “We have a font that she has created for us that we can apply in so many different ways. I’m changing everything that we do in print; any kind of document that comes out, I’m using her fonts and her logo. It’s got a look to it that I hope in the future people will see that look and immediately go, ‘Oh the library!’ just like you go ‘Oh Amazon! Oh Walmart!'”

Paulk says thanks to Blocker’s efforts, the library will be able to use this new look for years to come, and with that, the library hopes they’ll be able to reach more people. If you’d like to see the new look of the library system’s website, or follow them, you can head to houpl.org