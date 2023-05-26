Houston County leaders rally for SPLOST referendum support ahead of November vote

The Houston County Commission chairman and mayors from Centerville, Perry and Warner Robins issued a call to local residents Thursday to support the upcoming SPLOST referendum this November.

“The citizens have been very good to us in supporting SPLOST in the past,” chairman Dan Perdue said. “We’re looking forward to going through this process with the public hearings and everything else and getting to a point where we’re ready to call the referendum on November 7.”

The 2018 SPLOST, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, has significantly contributed to the development of the county, according to local leaders, enabling the construction of police stations, schools and facilitating road repairs.

It expires next year, but plans for the next SPLOST are already underway with a revenue projection set at $200 million.