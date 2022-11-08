Houston County High School opens new competition gym

"They walk into this place and see how beautiful it is and see 'Bear Down" on the wall and just how the colors pop," assistant principal and athletic director Jason Brett said. "The floor is beautiful. It just gives them a sense of pride and proud to be a Bear."

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County High School students now have a new competition gymnasium.

The school district held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the opening of the new gym.

Houston County School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott says the facility was a long time coming.

“With so many activities going on in our high schools, they’re always competing for space, so this is an additional space that will allow them to all have a place to practice and all have a place to compete,” he said.

Construction on the 45,000-square foot facility started in 2019.

Houston County High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Jason Brett, says the gym, paid for with $11.1 million in E-SPLOST funding, will hold more than 2,000 fans.

“This is state of the art,” he said. “State of the art sound systems, scoreboard, we’ll have a huddle camera in there,” he said.

Brett says the facility will give student athletes a new place to call home.

“They walk into this place and see how beautiful it is and see ‘Bear Down” on the wall and just how the colors pop,” he said. “The floor is beautiful. It just gives them a sense of pride and proud to be a Bear.”

The Houston County School District says the facility is already open and it’s already hosted several large events.