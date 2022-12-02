Houston County Health Department hosts World AIDS Day event

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – December 1 is World AIDS Day, and the Houston County Health Department is spreading awareness about the disease.

This is the second year the health department partnered with Warner Robins Parks and Recreation to host the event at Deloris Toliver Park.

The event offered free HIV and AIDS testing, education, resources and flu and covid-19 vaccines.

“The most important thing about this event is remembering those who passed away from AIDS,” Houston County Health Department health educator Stephanie Robinson said. “But we’re also bringing awareness to make sure everybody remembers HIV is still out there. There are ways to prevent it.”

For more information on how to prevent HIV and AIDS, or to get screened, click here.