Houston County Health Department breaks ground on addition

Plans call for a nearly 12-thousand foot expansion to the complex. The expansion will make way for a dental suite, an isolation exam suite and a drive-thru for clinical services like vaccinations.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Health Department complex is expanding.

Plans call for a nearly 12-thousand foot expansion to the complex. The expansion will make way for a dental suite, an isolation exam suite and a drive-thru for clinical services like vaccinations.

The expansion should be complete by early spring of 2023.