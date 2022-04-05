Houston County girl’s soccer team dominates Perry

The Bears have only one loss on the season.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In the Houston County girls soccer team’s second to last game of the regular season, the Bears hosted the Perry Panthers.

The Bears scored two goals in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead.

Early in the second half, Houston County scored two goals within two minutes to go up 4-0. Six minutes later, the Bears knocked in another goal.

Regardless of the five goals, Perry’s goalkeeper did a great job not allowing even more goals as the Bears continuously had the Panthers on the rope the entire second half.

Houston County went on to win 5-0. The Bears are 15-1-1 and finish the regular season against Veterans on Wednesday.

The Panthers fall to 11-5 and face Howard Wednesday and Rutland Friday to close out the regular season.