Houston County DA reacts to 8-year-old’s death

The investigation into the shooting death of an 8-year-old in Houston County continues.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The investigation into the shooting death of an 8-year-old in Houston County continues.

According to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the incident happened on Friday, March 25 around 9:15 p.m.

According to the post, several children were sitting in a car waiting for an adult to get in the car when a car pulled up and shots were fired.

On Monday, Jermarrion Cherry was pronounced dead at an Atlanta Hospital.

Houston County District Attorney William Kendall says the incident has touched the hearts of many in the community.

“People often think that things like this will never happen to them or never happen in their community,” he said. “But the reality of this situation is when these senseless violent crimes happen, that’s exactly where they happen: in places where people don’t think it would.”

Kendall says he’s spent hours trying to help the sheriff’s office in any way he can. He’s also a father and just wants to help bring some peace of mind to the family.

“As a prosecutor, I want police to do a good job,” he said. “I want them to track down the suspects and make it a good arrest. I also want to hold people accountable. I absolutely am horrified in my heart that something like this would take place in our community.”

Kendall urges the community to pick up the phone if you have any information.

Macon Regional Crime Stoppers is also helping in the case.

Cpl. Greg Thomas, the Executive Director of Macon Regional Crimestoppers, says when it comes to incidents involving children, it’s always sad.

“Put yourself in the victim’s position,” he said. “If it were you, would you want someone to step up if they knew? If you know, call and let us know so that we can put the people responsible where they belong. That’s behind bars.”

Cpl. Thomas says callers remain anonymous throughout the process.

If you have any information surrounding the case, you are asked to call Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at (478) 542-2080.

You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.