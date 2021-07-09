Houston County considering property tax increase

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Board of Commissioners announced their intention to raise 2021 property taxes by 4.91% over the rollback millage rate.

The Board of Commissioners has made the decision to maintain the 2021 Maintenance and Operation (M&O) millage rate at 9.935 which is the same as the 2020 millage rate.

Before the Houston County Board of Commissioners can set the final millage rate, three public hearings will be held for the public to express their opinions on the increase.

The dates and locations of these hearings are as follows: