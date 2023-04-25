Houston County church raises $45,000 with cake auction

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County church says it raised more than $45,000 by just selling cakes.

According to a news release from Centerpoint Church of Warner Robins, it raised the funds by holding its annual cake auction. The event took place on Sunday at Matt Arthur Elementary School.

The church says the $45,000 will send around 100 teens to camp this summer.

Centerpoint is located at 2440 Hwy 127 in Kathleen. Chad Loyd serves as the youth pastor.