Houston County BOE honors former Black high school

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In honor of Black History Month, the Houston County Board of Education unveiled a monument Monday afternoon at the former site of Houston High School.

Houston High served as an all Black school during the segregation era before its closure in 1969. Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott, along with students who attended the school, spoke during the event.

Rev. Dr. Kelly Dawsey, a former student of Houston High, underlined the historical significance of the dedication.

“The school’s no longer here,” he said. “But this monument is an opportunity for us to keep our history going, because we know that if you don’t remember your history, you’re doomed to repeat it.”

The monument features the names of former principals and teachers who worked at the school.