Houston County Board of Commissioners to vote on raising property taxes

Commissioners will levy it this year by 5.46% over the rollback millage rate.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Board of Commissioners announces Thursday, its intention to increase the 2023 property taxes. Commissioners will levy it this year by 5.46% over the rollback millage rate.

Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the value of property taxes. They say when the trend of prices on properties recently sold in an area increase, the board is required by law to reassess the value of such property.

When the total taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must produce the same total revenue on the current years rate, that last year’s rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.

The 2023 rollback rate would be 9.066 mills. The budget adopted by the Houston County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. The Commissioners have proposed to rollback the current millage rate of 9.810 to 9.561. By law, this must be advertised as a property tax increase.

Before the Houston County Board of Commissioners may set a final millage rate, there will be three public hearings to allow residents an opportunity to express their opinions.

The first of three public hearings will be at the Houston County Courthouse on Perry Parkway, on August 8 at 9:00 a.m.

The other public hearings will be at the Houston County Annex Building on Carl Vinson Parkway, on August 15 at 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

After the hearings, the Board will vote to establish the 2023 millage rate.