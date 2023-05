House fire at Nelson Street and Houston Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is working to put out a house fire in Southwest Macon.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, fire crews were at the scene at Nelson Street and Houston Avenue working to put out the fire. Neighbors told 41NBC that the house was abandoned.

Stay with 41NBC for updates as more information is released.