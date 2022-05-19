Hottest afternoon of the week on deck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s as they reach their peak for the week this afternoon.

Today

Heat will be abundant as we go through the daylight hours today. Most of Middle Georgia woke up to temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, or 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday. Luckily our peak temperatures won’t be 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, however they don’t need to be to be sweltering. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 90s around Middle Georgia this afternoon with the hottest spots likely touching 97-98. Triple digits are highly unlikely for anywhere in the region this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy from the west-southwest at 7-12 mph. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 20 mph. These winds will offer little to beat the heat. This afternoon some cloud fields will develop and a few isolated showers and storms will be possible, however most of the region will stay dry.

Tonight we will see any clouds from the afternoon and evening quickly clear out. Clear skies will carry us towards tomorrow morning, however when temperatures reach their valley some low level clouds and even some fog development will also be possible. This will be right around the sunrise tomorrow morning. Lows will be similar to this morning as temps bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight winds will come from the southwest at 5-11 mph.

Tomorrow

It will be another hot afternoon as we climb into the mid 90s once again. Winds will come from the southwest at 7-13 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph, once again offering no relief from the early summer heatwave. The only relief will once again come in the form of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Most of the region, much like Thursday, will not see these, though the odds are just a bit higher for Friday afternoon. Cloud fields will develop in the afternoon, but that shade will also do little to help with the heat.

More clouds will fill in overnight heading into Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-12 mph, still maintaining a decent breeze from the afternoon. Shower activity will be possible during the early overnight hours, but activity is unlikely to carry towards Saturday morning.

The Weekend

More clouds will move in come Saturday afternoon, however highs for about half of the region will still reach 90+. Southerly winds at 7-13 mph will continue to offer no relief from the heat. Added cloud cover will help a little bit. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon again, this time a bit more numerous than on Friday. A good bit of cloud cover will carry into Saturday night and a few showers will linger early. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s once again

Sunday will see scattered storm activity in the afternoon and mostly cloudy skies, finally dropping highs back into the 80s around the region. Winds will still come from the southwest, this time at 5-10 mph. No severe weather is expected either day over the weekend. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

