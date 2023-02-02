Hotel 45 celebrates first anniversary with giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hotel 45 in downtown Macon is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is looking toward the future.

Featuring a rooftop bar, restaurant, and coffee shop, managers say the luxury is one thing that separates them from other places in Macon.

The Vice President of Operations, Tom Haines, says they’ve had a lot of success with travelers and that they hope the hotel’s Macon theme will continue to draw more people.

“We love everything that’s historic about Macon,” he said. “We’ve made the story of Hotel 45 about Macon. Everything is about this destination, and our goal is to help share that story with the visitors who are driving from Florida to North Carolina or coming to check out Macon for the first time.”

The hotel is holding a giveaway that includes a one-night stay, a dinner for two at Loom restaurant and two drinks at the rooftop bar.

