Hot with scattered storms this week

We saw widespread showers and storms in Middle Georgia today, and that kept our highs a few degrees below normal.

Some areas saw heavy rain and gusty winds, but severe weather stayed mostly out of the area.

Overnight, we will see our showers starting to wane, with patchy fog building in through tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be a warm day, with a few isolated showers possible throughout the day.

Highs will be warming into the low and mid 90s with high humidity continuing.



By Wednesday rain chances will be possible through the day with storm chances increasing by the afternoon.

Heavy rain will be possible, as well as gusty winds in any storms that pop up.

We will continue to see scattered storm chances through the rest of the week as well as highs in the mid 90s.

High humidity will keep our heat index values in the upper 90s through the end of the week as well.

By Saturday a cold front will move through the area, bringing another round of storms to the area.

By Saturday evening, those storms should start to clear the area and bring a bit of a cool down.



Sunday most of us should be getting a break from the rain and maybe even the 90s (hopefully).

High pressure will begin to return to the area for next week, keeping our rain chances low.