Hot weather continues this week with stray showers



The heat was on today in Middle Georgia, as we warmed into the upper 90s.

Thankfully, our humidity has been pretty low, so it was as comfortable as it could be…considering.

The heat dome in the southwest will slowly continue filtering into our area through the rest of the week.

This will keep us in the 90s for the rest of the week.



As more humidity starts to push into the area during the end of the week, we will see a big jump in our heat index.

This means that for Bragg Jam, “feels like” temps will push to around 105°.

The additional humidity will also increase our rain chances (ever so slightly) by the weekend.

Through the end of the week, while we will be mainly dry, a stray shower can’t be ruled out.



A few showers will be popping up this weekend, but mostly dry weather is still expected for the weekend.

Highs will stay in the upper 90s into the start of next week.



There will be no relief from the heat next week, unfortunately.

Our rain chances look pretty feeble until maybe next Wednesday, but that is still far out.



The tropics are starting to get more active, but of all the systems in the Atlantic right now, none are forecast to become a cyclone for at least the next 7 days.