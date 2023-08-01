Hot weather returns Tuesday with cooler temps on the way this week



A weak front has been moving through the south, bringing some dry air and cooler temps.

Overnight we will see a few showers possible, but dry conditions settle in for the morning.

Lows will fall into the low 70s with clear skies to start Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon we will see another hot day with highs in the mid-90s.

A few showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon, especially in our eastern counties.



Wednesday will be a mostly dry day across the area, with highs warming to the low 90s.

Our next pattern change will move in on Thursday as we return to a more active pattern.

As we have seen several times this summer, the northwesterly flow will push storms into the area for the end of the week.

This will help to keep our temperatures in the 80s for the end of the week.

Widespread severe storms are not expected, but we could see a few strong storms into the weekend.



Scattered storms will continue through the weekend, with highs returning to the 90s.

The tropics are relatively quiet with a few areas of interest.

These stormy areas won’t be impacting Middle Georgia over the next few days.