Hot and mostly dry conditions stick around through the week



The week has started sunny and mostly dry here in Middle Georgia with highs in the mid-90s.

Tomorrow will repeat today’s weather with highs in the mid-90s and a stray shower or two.

We will slowly be seeing our humidity increase through the rest of the week.



As the humidity increases, our “feels like” temperatures will also be warming into the 100s.

Through the end of the week, only a few showers are expected, so there won’t be much of a chance to cool off.



Intense heat will be returning to the area for the weekend, with highs getting close to 100°.

There will only be a slight chance of a shower or storm through the weekend.