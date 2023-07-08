Hot and humid Saturday; Severe storms possible Sunday



It was another hot and muggy day across Middle Georgia, with afternoon storms that helped to cool us off this evening.

Rain should be ending before midnight with patchy fog possible into early Saturday.

Saturday will be staying mostly clear through the day with just an isolated shower possible.

Thanks to the mostly dry conditions, highs will be warming into the mid-90s.

Heat index values will rise into the 100s by late afternoon.



By Sunday we will be watching for the potential for some strong storms, especially during the afternoon and evening.

These storms will be conditional on our atmosphere throughout the day.

That means if we see storms in the morning, it could stabilize our atmosphere, and make it harder for storms to fire up.

If we don’t see anything to inhibit the storms, it could be a busy afternoon/evening.



The Storm Prediction Center has placed Middle Georgia under a level 2 threat for Sunday.

The main hazards with any storms Sunday will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.



Rain chances will stick around through the day on Monday, helping to keep conditions cool.

Storms are possible through the day on Monday with some gusty winds.



Despite the cool start on Monday, the 90s are back for the rest of the week.

Scattered storms will be possible throughout the week, continuing our stagnant summer pattern.