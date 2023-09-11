Hot and humid Monday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Humidity returned to Middle Georgia over the weekend and continues to increase to begin the new week.

Today

Middle Georgia will see partly sunny skies for most of the afternoon with a few isolated storm chances. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, however thanks to dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s the real feels will be closer to the mid 90s. Ambient winds will blow from the south-southeast at about 5 mph. Storms will be most likely in the northernmost counties throughout the afternoon and evening, however one could occur anywhere in the region. Most of Middle Georgia will not see rain today.

Tonight one or two small showers/a storm may linger, but they shouldn’t last long. Mostly clear but calm and muggy conditions are expected with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Ambient winds will remain out of the south at around 5 mph. Some patchy fog will be possible to kick off our Tuesday in parts of the region.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).