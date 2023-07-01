Hot and hazy weekend ahead for Middle Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heat indexes well into the triple digits and wildfire smoke from Canada will stick with Middle Georgia for the holiday weekend.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies will hang around Middle Georgia along with the possibility for some small showers. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with calm winds out of the north.

The Weekend

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the upper 90s will define Saturday afternoon. Wildfire haze overhead is the reason temperatures will not reach triple digits around the region, however real feels will likely push towards the 110 degree mark. A few isolated storms will be possible over the back half of the day and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be just as hot as Saturday with partly cloudy skies overhead again. A few storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening. Expect wildfire haze to hang in the area as well courtesy of gentle winds out of the north. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s leading into Monday morning.

