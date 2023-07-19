Hot again Wednesday with scattered storms possible



After a hot day in Middle Georgia, we are tracking a few storms just to our northwest.

Isolated showers will be possible through the early morning hours Wednesday.

Otherwise, the haze and clouds will stick around through at least dawn.

Tomorrow will bring another chance for scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon.

Where we don’t see the rain and clouds, highs will warm into the upper 90s.



Expect Thursday to be a repeat of Wednesday with afternoon and evening storms possible.

Highs during the day will once again cross over into the upper 90s and 100s.



Along with the addition of storms to the forecast, humidity will increase starting Wednesday.

This will contribute to uncomfortable and even dangerous heat index values.

Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated this week.



Friday and Saturday will start our next pattern change.

A cold front will approach the area Friday afternoon, finally moving through on Saturday.

Rain and storms will be likely for much of the area as this front moves through.

The biggest change will be a drop in temperatures.

Highs will fall into the low 90s over the weekend.



After storms over the weekend, a drier forecast is in store for much of next week.

Highs will return to around normal for the first half of the week.