Hooked on Science: Rainbow Milk

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week how milk can turn into a rainbow with a little help from some food coloring and dish soap!

Whole milk is made up of water, proteins and fats. The surface of the milk acts like an elastic sheet thanks to the surface tension.

With the food coloring already in the milk, what happens when you take some dish soap and also add it? The dish soap reacts to the fats in the milk and breaks down the surface tension, when that happens all of the food coloring gets dispersed and makes such wonderful colors!